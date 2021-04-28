Lt. Governor Hochul and Bronx students celebrate Autism Awareness Month

In celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance month, students at the Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center, Riverdale Early Childhood Center and Soundview Early Childhood Center were surprised by a special guest reader.
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul read the book “My Brother Charlie,” by actress Holly Robinson Peete — a heartwarming story based on Holly’s son, who has autism.
Students also participated in art contests and took the “Kindness Pledge” as a reminder to treat others and themselves with respect. The Kindness Pledge reads:
“I promise to be kind on this very day. To show all acts of kindness, in a special way. To friends I know both big and small, I will catch them if they fall. To those that need a helping hand, I will guide them when I can. I promise to say ‘thank you’, ‘excuse me now’ and ‘please’. These three words will show my kindness, even when I sneeze! If I love myself, then I can show to others, that love begins with kindness, for all of my sisters and brothers.”
Throughout the month, students welcomed several real-life superheroes for special readings, including employees of Pfizer and Birch Family Services alumni.
Every April, Birch Family Services joins advocates from around the world in celebrating Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month. The month is focused on sharing stories, providing opportunities to increase understanding, inclusion and acceptance of people with autism and fostering worldwide support.