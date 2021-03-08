Birch Family Services & Lieutenant Governor to celebrate Read Across America Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, hundreds of preschool students at Birch Family Services schools will participate in virtual Read Across America Day events.

Birch Family Services is a leading provider of education and community support services for people with autism and developmental disabilities in New York City.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and local leaders will join Birch staff and board members in reading their favorite Dr. Seuss books such as “Fox in Socks” and “Green Eggs and Ham” to students and will answer questions. In partnership with Birch Family Services, the apparel brand Bombas will also donate 250 pairs of socks to be shared with the 126 children and adults living in Birch residences as well as other families in need within the community.

Every year, Birch Family Services eight preschool programs participate in the national Read Across America campaign, an annual celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday established by the National Education Association in 1998 to promote literacy and a love for reading.

The participating schools include: