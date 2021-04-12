Bronx Little Italy to bring back popular ‘Piazza di Belmont’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Belmont Business Improvement District (BID) announced the return of their popular “Piazza di Belmont,” the piazza-style al fresco dining plan on Arthur Avenue, which originally launched during the summer of 2020.

Starting April 30, throughout the spring to the fall, Piazza di Belmont will welcome visitors back to their outdoor dining weekend plan on Arthur Avenue, which will be closed to vehicular traffic from East 188th Street to Crescent Avenue from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The street is open to traffic and parking for shoppers during the day. Restaurants in the Bronx Little Italy will also continue to provide daily outdoor dining as part of New York City’s Open Restaurant initiative.

“While the pandemic has devastated our city, borough, and neighborhood, we are hopeful for the future with the ongoing vaccinations, lifting restrictions and the re-launch of Piazza di Belmont, which has become popular with our guests and allows more visitors to dine outdoors during the warmer months,” said Peter Madonia, chairman of the Belmont BID. “Many of the small businesses in Bronx Little Italy are owned and operated by the same families who founded them over a century ago – some of which have already been through the 1918 pandemic. Piazza di Belmont will help to support many of these family-operated restaurants on weekend evenings, while the streets will remain open during normal business hours throughout the week to support our essential and retail businesses.”

The BID originally partnered with Sam Schwartz, former NYC Traffic Commissioner, to design Piazza di Belmont, incorporating health and safety protocols, six feet spacing between tables, signage for pedestrians, temporary street closures during the weekend evenings and more. Approved by the Department of Transportation, “Piazza di Belmont” creates a European-style outdoor dining experience.

Bronx Little Italy’s neighborhood outdoor dining plan features many restaurants, eateries, and local businesses, including but not limited to Zero Otto Nove, Mario’s Restaurant, Enzo’s of Arthur Avenue, Estrellita Poblana III, Ann & Tony’s, Pasquale’s Rigoletto Restaurant, among others. Reservations at restaurants are recommended.