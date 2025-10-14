Photos: Lincoln Hospital holds Community Advisory Board retreat, African Heritage celebration

Bronx community members and staff from Lincoln Hospital took part in an African Heritage celebration on Sept. 24.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recently held a collaborative retreat, as well as an African Heritage celebration, towards the end of September.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the hospital’s leadership team engaged with the Community Advisory Board to talk about various topics. These included strategic priorities, patient care enhancements and the future direction of Lincoln Hospital, located at 234 E. 149th St. The insights provided from this collaborative retreat were vital towards the hospital continuing to accomplish its mission of serving the community.

Just four days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, staff and community members gathered at the hospital to honor African Heritage. This celebration featured vibrant music, dancing and cultural expression. The event also reinforced Lincoln Hospital’s ongoing commitment to building partnerships that improve access to health services for the African diaspora. This culture was celebrated while equity was also advanced.