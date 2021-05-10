Locals help clean bikeway by Lehman High School

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Hutch River Greenway committee joined with a group of Bronx residents to clean the bikeway behind Lehman High School on May 2 — making the often-disheveled pathway safe to use for pedal-pushing locals.

“There is a code to keep the ground safe, not dirty. We always leave it clean,” said Ethan, a Boy Scout who came out to help on the beautiful Sunday morning.

This event was previously canceled due to rain, but the group rescheduled, because, as one of the volunteers said, “there is a need to upkeep the space.”

The clean up was pretty smooth with everyone doing their part to make it safe for bikers — who often complain about branches hitting them in the face while they’re riding on the narrow, congested bikeway which is often plagued from clumps of dirt.

After a hard day’s work, the bike path looked so much better. It’s amazing what a little teamwork can do!