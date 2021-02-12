Hunts Point Alliance for Children awarded grant for ongoing struggles with COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A south Bronx children’s non-profit was awarded grant funding for its ongoing fight against COVID-19.

This morning, RTW Charitable foundation announced a $1 million allocation to 12 organizations across the city – locally including the Hunts Point Alliance for Children.

“This grant significantly increases our ability to stem learning loss and provide financial opportunities in our community at this critical time,” said Jill Roche Gomez, Hunts Point Alliance for Children (HPAC) executive director.

This round of funding will go towards immediate, winter needs while also “building the capacity for long-term operations in the areas most affected by the pandemic.”

Hunts Point Alliance for Children and its fellow awardees will expand their existing programs or add new initiatives with the funding, according to RTWCF.

“In addition to the disproportionate economic impact of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities, the isolation and academic struggles of remote learning have put more students at risk of being left behind,” Roche Gomez said.

“Together, the RTW Foundation and HPAC will address these issues by providing financial incentives to college students, while connecting them to Hunts Point students for one-on-one tutoring and individualized academic support – building crucial connections in our community,” she continued.