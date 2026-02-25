Housing lottery closing soon for 19 units at Grant TPT Apartments in Morrisania, rent starts at $1,477

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery will be coming to an end in just over a week for 19 units in three buildings at Grant PFT Apartments, located at 1113 Grant Ave., 1211 Washington Ave. and 1033 Cauldwell Ave. in Morrisania.

The three buildings have 100 combined housing units, with 81 being at market rate. All 19 of those set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200.

Eight of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units, which can house no more than three people. Three of these units have a monthly rent of $1,477 and require an annual household income of $54,892-$87,480, while the other five cost $1,504 a month in rent and call for residents of a unit to earn $54,618-$87,480 a year.

The other 11 apartments are two-bedroom units, capable of housing up to five people. Three have a rent of $1,765 a month and a required household income of $65,829-$105,000 a year. Seven of them cost $1,777 a month in rent, with a required annual income of $65,760-$105,000. The last unit costs $1,391 in monthly rent and calls for residents of each household to earn $51,669-$105,000.

All units at Grant PFT Apartments have spacious layouts, hardwood floors and new appliances. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent at all three buildings, with cooking gas also included at 1033 Cauldwell Ave. Tenants will be responsible for electricity in all three buildings, including the electric stove at 1211 Washington Ave. and cooking gas at 1113 Grant Ave.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Grant TPT Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 6. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Grant TPT Apartments, c/o Langsam Property Services, 1601 Bronxdale Ave., Suite 201, Bronx, NY 10462.