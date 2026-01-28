Housing lottery running for four units in Belmont residential building, rent starts at $2,525

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for four units at 2305 Belmont Ave. in Belmont.

The building has 12 total residences, of which 8 are at market rate. The four units set aside are each intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Three of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units. These units can accommodate up to three people. The monthly rent for these residences is $2,525. Each household must have residents who combine to earn $95,966-$189,540 a year.

The fourth and final residence in the housing lottery is a two-bedroom unit, which can house up to five people. It costs $3,000 a month in rent. The annual household income must range from $117,360-$227,500.

Each unit at 2305 Belmont Ave. is equipped with air conditioning, built-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and intercommunication devices. Residents are allowed to have cats and dogs, as long as they weigh no more than 25 pounds.

There is no pet deposit required. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water. The building will also have security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

The property is within close proximity to the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Garden, the Belmont Playground, the Quarry Ballfields and the Thorpe Family Playground.

There are also multiple schools near 2305 Belmont Ave., including P.S. 57 The Crescent School, P.S. 85 The Great Expectations School, the Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School, William W. Niles Junior High School 118 and the Bronx Academy for Software Engineering.

Among the bus stops found close to the property are those for the Bx9, Bx12, Bx12+, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19, Bx22, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+, Bx42, 60, 61 and 62 lines.

Hany Demetry of Sotir Associates designed the building at 2305 Belmont Ave. The developer is George Sarantis under the 2305 Belap LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2305 Belmont Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 23. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2305 Belmont Avenue Apartments, c/o Iafford NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 503 Brooklyn, NY 11205.