Less than a week left in housing lottery for 11 units in Pelham Bay building, rent starts at $2,040

A housing lottery will be coming to a close on Tuesday, Jan. 13, for 11 newly constructed units at 3217 Westchester Ave. in Pelham Bay.

All 11 units in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Four of the units are studios, each capable of housing no more than two people. The monthly rent for the studios is $2,040. The annual household income must add up to $73,749-$103,680.

Six of the apartments are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people, as long as they combine to earn $78,858-$116,640 a year. These units cost $2,173 a month in rent.

The last apartment in the housing lottery is a two-bedroom unit with a monthly rent of $2,583. As many as five people can reside there, as long as the annual household income ranges from $94,389-$140,000.

Each unit at 3217 Westchester Ave. features energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes.

Residents are allowed to have pets, with a one-time pet deposit of $50 applied. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove and heat. However, hot water is included in the cost of rent.

Other amenities available to residents of this property include assigned covered parking spaces and garages, electric car charging stations, a shared laundry room, bike storage lockers, a recreation room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

The property is just steps away from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, which provides service for the 6 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx12, Bx12+, Bx24, Bx29 and BxM8 lines.

Other notable nearby features include Pelham Bay Park, the Colucci Playground and the Greek American Institute.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3217 Westchester Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 13. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3217 Westchester Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.