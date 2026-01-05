Housing lottery running for 13 units in Williamsbridge residential building, rent starts at $2,684

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is now in progress for 13 total units in a 5-story residential building at 3602 Holland Ave. in Williamsbridge.

The building has 22 total housing units, with 9 being at market rate. All 13 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

All but one of the units in the housing lottery are studios, which can accommodate no more than two people each. The monthly rent for one of the 12 units is $2,684. The annual household income in each unit must add up to $98,332-$168,480.

The other apartment in the housing lottery is a one-bedroom unit. It is capable of housing up to three people, as long as they combine to earn $103,749-$189,540 a year. This unit has a rent of $2,778 a month.

Each unit at 3602 Holland Ave. has air conditioning, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water. The building, which also has security cameras, does not allow pets, with the exception of service animals.

Cavalry Associates designed the residential building at 3602 Holland Ave. Lazer Derbarmdiger, of the Ionic Group LLC, is currently developing the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3602 Holland Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 22. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3602 Holland Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.