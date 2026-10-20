Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill to establish Little Yemen cultural district in the Bronx

A bill to designate a portion of Van Nest as a Little Yemen cultural district was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Oct 18.

The bill has sparked local controversy in Van Nest, with some community members using Bronx Community Board 11 meetings as a forum for their opposition, claiming that the Yemeni-American community has not contributed culturally to the community.

Further comments veered off into Islamophobic rhetoric with outraged members linking the Bronx Yemeni community to terrorist organizations and the September 11 attacks.

“Little Yemen has long contributed to the culture of the Bronx and it’s about time we recognize it,” Gov. Hochul said.

“At a time when Islamophobia is rising, we need to make sure every one of Little Yemen’s entrepreneurs, civil servants, teachers, police officers and hard working moms and dads know: You belong here. We see you. We are proud that you are with us, and we are here to support you.”

The opposition, consisting mostly of members from the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance, also claimed that they were largely excluded from discussions with bill sponsor Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., a claim which he denied in a Sept. 25 Bronx Community Board 11 meeting.

The Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance said that Zaccaro briefly mentioned the legislation at their community meeting earlier this year, but were unaware that the bill was already being considered without their public input. Zaccaro said he met with the group in the summer and had a follow-up meeting. Zaccaro said that his office tried to schedule another meeting with the group that did not materialize.

“There were terms that they wanted our office to meet and what we provided them wasn’t deemed sufficient,” Zaccaro Jr. told the Bronx Times at the Sept. 25 meeting.

“That doesn’t mean that we are not willing to take questions or concerns and hear from individuals, but at this point in the legislative process, after a year and a half… I’m confident in what we have,” Zaccaro Jr. continued.

According to Facebook posts, the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance called the bill’s passing a “betrayal” to the community.

The Yemeni community in Van Nest has grown exponentially within the last two decades, with many residents fleeing war in Yemen, and settling in Van Nest and the surrounding areas. Local community members credit the Yemeni community for reviving vacant storefronts in the neighborhood.

A Yemeni-American business owner who spoke to the Bronx Times estimated that his property has doubled in value since Google Maps added Little Yemen as a neighborhood.

“Little Yemen is more than a name on a map,” said Little Yemen Neighborhood Council Founder and President Yahay Obeid, who is credited with working with Google to obtain the neighborhood name.

“It is a thriving community built by hardworking families, small businesses, and generations of immigrants. This designation opens a new chapter of cultural preservation, economic opportunity and continued growth for our entire neighborhood.”