What’s happening | fun activities for kids, jazz music, volunteering at a food pantry and more

Kids Week: Shelter Building

Friday, Feb. 20, 1-2 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway

Free

Even when school’s out, our parks are still the city’s natural classroom! Bring your kids to parks throughout the city for Kids Week during Mid-winter Recess. With programs led by our Urban Park Rangers, kids will get to experience nature in a hands-on and fun way. Rangers will teach you different methods of shelter-building using natural materials.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/02/20/kids-week-shelter-building.

City Life Community Outreach Food Pantry

Saturday, Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Morris Heights Health Center, 625 E. 137 St.

Free

Join EmblemHealth and Community Life as we celebrate the importance of healthy nutrition! There will be a variety of free food, including a selection of fresh fruits, seasonal vegetables and non-perishable items. Supplies are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit events.blackthorn.io/en/1Im19n6/g/n6HjYw3gkW/city-life-community-outreach-food-pantry-4a9nHp4a3N/overview.

Paper Flowers Cultural Event

Sunday, Feb. 22, 12-6 p.m.

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.

Free

Discover the art of crafting beautiful paper flowers at the Paper Flowers Cultural Event! Let your creativity bloom and take home a festive, one-of-a-kind keepsake! Located on Level 3 at the Food Court.

For more information, visit mallatbayplaza.com/events/25453-paper-flowers-cultural-event.

Dance is Healing x Black History Month

Monday, Feb. 23, 5-8:30 p.m.

Mind-Builders Creative Art Center, 3415 Olinville Ave.

$10

Turning the Paige Collective presents a Dance Healing Workshop x Black History Month. Rooted in movement, expression and community. Come train with Broadway artists Paige Fraser-Hoffman and Marcus Williams. Class styles: Modern Technique and Hip Hop. This session is in collaboration with Mind Builders Creative Arts Center. $10 per person. Event will conclude with a Q&A.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/dance-is-healing-x-black-history-month-tickets-1982355176697.

Third Ave Jazz featuring AV The Force

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7-11:45 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

$39.19

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Sankofa Haus becomes a portal — a living, breathing reminder that jazz has always been more than music. It’s movement. It’s storytelling. It’s freedom. And right now, across the South Bronx, jazz is finding its voice again: in new rooms, new audiences and new rhythms that honor the past while speaking boldly to the present.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/third-ave-jazz-featuring-avtheforce-tickets-1981445210965.

Family Storytime: Celebrate Black History Month

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 11-11:30 a.m.

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave.

Free

Join the Library for songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books in this storytime that’s fun for the whole family. For young children of all ages; ideal for caregivers with children of multiple ages. Storytime helps strengthen early literacy skills, socialization and bonding between adults and their children. This program caters to kids ages 2-5. Stay and play after!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/02/04/family-storytime-0.

Trailblazers In Time

Thursday, Feb. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School, 755 Co-op City Blvd.

$7.18

Step back and leap forward with Trailblazers In Time, an awesome in-person event where history meets adventure. Connect with fellow explorers, dive into stories that shaped our world and make memories that last forever. Don’t miss out on this epic journey—come and blaze the trail with us!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/trailblazers-in-time-tickets-1982721397072.