Halloween-themed events and activities in the Bronx 

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Halloween is just around but there’s still time to enjoy the holiday season with various events and activities taking place across the borough.

36th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

Bronx Community Board 2 proudly presents the return of The Annual Bronx Halloween Parade. All ages are welcome at this Halloween parade. The theme this year is — Day of The Soul — Celebrating Our Loved Ones. Free: Face painting, candy bags, balloons, raffles and many more surprises. The parade begins on Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue, marching down Southern Boulevard and concluding at Fox Street in front of St. Athanasius Church.

Spooktacular Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 23

Come out and enjoy a fun afternoon with your pet. Costume judging starts at 2 p.m. — sign up before. $5 entry fee benefits Bronx Rescues. Contests: Best Store-Bought Costume, Best DIY Costume, Best Group Costume. $5 entry fee per contest. The winner takes home a trophy and gift basket.

Location: Gunhill Brewery, 3221 Laconia Ave.

FDR DRIVE at Brewski’s Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 23, at 9 p.m.

Come join us at the area’s number one food/music venue for a Halloween party like no other. We will be performing in Brewski’s Outdoor Beer Garden under a heated, ventilated tent. Table reservations are recommended. Website: www.fdrdriveband.com.

“High”lloween Costume Party

Oct. 23, for adults only from 8 p.m.-1 p.m.

Costume party! We will have a live DJ, edibles, prizes for best costumes, Tarot Card readings, photo area and dancers. This will be a 420-friendly event and hookah friendly event. Don’t forget to bring singles to tip the dancers. The bar will be cash only.

Location: 4550 White Plains Road

Boo at the Zoo

Sunday, Oct. 24

Enjoy a day of family fun at the Bronx Zoo’s annual Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo. Check-in will take place at the Dancing Crane Pavilion at 9 a.m. Please plan to arrive at the Zoo when registration opens, as the Walk will start promptly at 10 a.m. Please note, there will be no day of registration. You must register in advance for this event.

Halloween Melt & Pour Soap Making Virtual Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Make soap using the melt and pour technique, no dye or chemicals involved. Get your friends and family together for a creative evening or make new friends while learning a new craft. Taught by Maureen Harris-Coyle of Heaven Scent Beauty $55 per participant. All materials provided and RSVP is required. Contact Kristen@TheEclecticChicBoutique.com or 862-221-0644.

HERO Halloween Boo Bash

Friday, Oct. 29

Join us for an afternoon of Halloween fun table-or-treating with our partners and neighborhood friends at Patterson Playground. There will be trick-or-treats, costume contest and Halloween games.

Patterson Playground, 448 College Ave.

Halloween-Themed Silent Disco

Saturday, Oct. 30

Have a Spooktacular time in the Boogie Down Bronx listening to classic hits and dancing to your favorite tunes at our annual Silent Disco. This dance party is free. No ticket is required but please register with Eventbrite and come early to get your headset while supplies last. Fun for the entire family. Candy and beverages will also be provided. Location: Joyce Kilmer Park (East 161st Street and Grand Concourse)

BxCosplay Halloween Bash

Saturday, Oct. 30

Join Bx Cosplay in celebration of the Spooky season. Enjoy some nice tunes, sweet candy and sick cosplay. Join our Cosplay Contest! Tickets for BxCosplay Halloween Bash free event. More info at https://allevents.in/bronx

-compiled by Marilou Rivera