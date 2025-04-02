With job fairs and food aid, Gibson targets inequality in the Bronx

Through the Future Forward Bronx initiative, the Borough President’s Office hosts job fairs to connect jobseekers with employers looking to hire in the Bronx.

On the heels of her State of the Borough Address, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson spoke with the Bronx Times about connecting workers in the borough with jobs and ensuring that all Bronxites have access to the resources they need to succeed and “thrive in 2025”.

She highlighted the services available to Bronx residents through programs like the Future Forward Bronx initiative, which hosts job fairs at borough hall, and food pantries like BronxWorks, Catholic Charities, and Common Pantry, all resources aimed at addressing inequity in the borough.

Gibson addressed ongoing economic challenges in the borough—such as elevated unemployment and food insecurity—in response to a recent Bronx Times article highlighting how several key indicators have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels nearly five years after COVID-19 began.

“ It hit hard,” Gibson said, referring to COVID-19. “It’s alarming, but it also is a reminder that the work that we’re doing must continue.”

As of December of 2024, the borough’s unemployment rate was 6.8%, down from its pandemic high, but higher than in the months leading up to the pandemic when Bronx unemployment hovered from around 4.7% to 5.7%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data.

But while unemployment in the borough has come down from pandemic highs, food insecurity continued to rise following the COVID-19 pandemic with 39.4% of households receiving SNAP benefits in 2023 compared to 36.7% in 2021.

While the numbers may seem grim, Gibson expressed optimism about the opportunities and solutions being implemented to address inequality and economic challenges in the community.

So far, Gibson said, more than 700 jobseekers in the Bronx have turned out for job fair events at Borough Hall to meet with employers recruiting in the Bronx. Now, the Future Forward Bronx initiative together in partnership with New York State Department of Labor will expand job fair offerings in the borough through a series of events that focus on workers who are often disconnected from traditional job markets—such as veterans, older adults, men of color, LGBTQ Bronxites and people with disabilities.

“ We are going to be very tailored, very focused, very deliberate in our approach to reach residents and to connect them with employers who are hiring,” Gibson said.

Connecting Bronxites to secure jobs that pay well is increasingly important with looming federal budget cuts threatening assistance programs for the most vulnerable New Yorkers. Gibson told the Bronx Times that she hopes to salvage some funding for these programs, but either way, funding cuts at the federal level will impact the Bronx

“ There’s no additional revenue that’s going to make up for that cut,” Gibson said. “We can’t do it in New York State. They’re working on a budget now, and they’ve already said, “We’ll do what we can, but we can’t foot the whole bill.’”

She noted that the borough is bracing for increased demand at food pantries during the warmer months and hopes to ease the strain through state- and locally funded food programs like the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) and the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Program (HPNAP).

“ My hope is, is that the city will be able to pick up some of the loss,” Gibson said.

The Borough President encouraged people in the borough to speak up if they’re struggling, stressing that “you’re not alone.”

“ The message I have for anyone that’s out there that needs help, that needs support, that needs a meal, that needs a hot meal, that wants to know where their services are in their community, please call us,” Gibson said.

Gibson’s office provided a list of upcoming job fairs at Bronx Borough Hall: