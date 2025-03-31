City tackles Bronx park dumping crisis with steep new fines

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue announced hefty new fines for dumping trash in city parks. The fine for a first-time offense will increase from $1,000 to $5,000 starting March 31, 2025.

City leaders announced significantly increased fines for illegal trash dumping in parks during a March 31 press conference at Richman (Echo) Park in the Bronx. Effective immediately, the fine for a first offense jumps sharply from $1,000 to $5,000, with repeat offenders facing an additional $10,000 penalty if caught within a year.

According to the Parks Department, the higher penalties aim to align park dumping fines more closely with the Department of Sanitation’s current $4,000 fines for street dumping, deterring illegal dumping and helping maintain cleaner public spaces citywide.

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue kicked off the press conference amid a backdrop of piles of scrap wood, a tire, an old mattress, plastic buckets and bags of junk — items collected just that day from Richman (Echo) and other nearby Bronx parks.

Donoghue called trash dumping a “persistent problem” that disproportionately affects the Bronx. In FY 2024, nearly 32,000 illegally dumped bags of trash were removed from Bronx parks, and the borough accounted for 70% of all summonses issued by the Parks Department since 2023.

The problem goes far beyond common littering. Last year alone, Parks workers in the Bronx disposed of 70 refrigerators, 1,500 bags of construction debris, 650 tires and even seven bathtubs, Donoghue said.

Those figures, Donoghue said, should give people “an idea of what our Bronx team is experiencing on a daily basis.”

Not only is dumping unsightly, she noted, but it also contributes to rodent and pest problems and decreases the quality of life for New Yorkers.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who also spoke at the press conference, said that she is looking to install cameras at various Bronx parks to catch dumpers in the act. She aims to get $500,000 in funds via the FY 2026 city budget to pay for them.

“Do not dump in the Bronx. We will come after you, and we will fine you,” she said.

Council Member Oswald Feliz said he will allocate $100,000 for parks cameras and said the method has proven effective on nearby Park Avenue, where he previously funded cameras to catch and deter street dumping.

“These garbage dumping cameras work,” said Feliz.

In addition to the increased penalties and security cameras, Parks is adding “second shift” employees by mid-April to help provide coverage in the evenings and weekends in 121 of the city’s busiest parks.

Donoghue encouraged New Yorkers who witness illegal dumping to call 311 or alert a Parks employee. Visit the DSNY website for information on free pickup of large items and how to dispose of special, potentially hazardous items such as electronics and tires.

