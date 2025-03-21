BP Gibson unveils bold vision for the Bronx in State of the Borough address

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson spotlighted local achievements and outlined an ambitious vision for the borough’s future during her State of the Borough Address on Thursday night at Lehman College.

Speaking under the theme “Securing the Bronx, Protecting Our Future,” Gibson announced new investments in jobs, public safety, healthcare, and community development.

“Our focus this year, ‘securing the Bronx, protecting our future,’ is more than a call to action. It’s an affirmation of our commitment, of our priorities, what matters to us and to our families.”

The borough president emphasized projects and investments secured in 2024 that she vowed to push forward in 2025, exemplifying a transition from last year’s blueprint for the borough “we want more in 2024” to the new mantra of “the Bronx will strive and thrive in 2025.”

Among those efforts is the long-awaited redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory. After years of delays and failed plans, the project gained new momentum in 2024 and is now moving forward with a development partner. The controversial project is expected to enter the city’s land use review process this summer.

The borough president also celebrated a $20 million dollar investment from NY forward and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) to revamp the Morris Park downtown economic hub – the largest single award for one community in the entire initiative. Gibson said the funds will help support small businesses, improve transit and pedestrian infrastructure and enhance public park space in tandem with the Penn station Access Project which plans to bring a new train station to the area.

Gibson emphasized the need for the people of the Bronx to support the businesses of the Bronx. She detailed investments in local small businesses made possible by the Bronx Economic Development Corporation through its new microloan program which aims to help Bronx entrepreneurs thrive and expand.

She called on Bronx residents to visit these small businesses not just during events like the newly relaunched Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week, but year round. She celebrated the return of a second movie theater, Regal Cinemas, to Concourse Plaza and invited Bronxites to view the latest blockbusters on the big screen

“We must support our businesses, because we mean business,” Gibson said.

Gibson also highlighted the synergy between local businesses and healthcare providers to combat the opioid epidemic that has plagued the borough and stifled commercial corridors like the HUB in the South Bronx. Her recently announced “Recovering Together” initiative will use $600,000 in funds from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) to hold Narcan training in districts hardest hit by the opioid crisis.

The borough will also create a new Lincoln Hospital bridge clinic and recovery center with $2 million dollars from the office of the borough president as well as $4 million in commitments from the state. The clinic will centralize substance use care and additional holistic services in one location.

“We intend to inform, invest and intervene,” Gibson said. “We must save lives.”

Gibson ended the evening by reminding those attending how the health of the borough is interconnected with the health of the most vulnerable Bronxites. She spoke about how empowering Bronx residents to take charge of their own economic mobility, strengthens the borough’s economy as a whole.

“Our beautiful borough is a mosaic of people and cultures,” Gibson said. “Even as others attempt to divide us, we stand firm in our belief that we are stronger together.”