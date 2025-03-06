Regal Cinemas set to open in Concourse Village, bringing Bronx moviegoers a new silver screen experience

Regal Cinema will reopen the commercial movie theater in Concourse Village almost a year after the old operator moved out.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx movie-goers will soon have more than one commercial cinema in the borough as a new movie theater is set to open this month in Concourse Village.

Regal Cinemas will take over operating the 58,000 square foot theater space on 161st Street in Concourse Plaza vacated by Multiplex Cinemas nearly a year ago after 30 years in operation, according to a statement from The Feil Organization, the plaza’s landlord. At the time, Multiplex Cinemas said a “business decision” prompted the closure.

The Feil Organization said in a statement that bringing the silver screen back to the boogie down was a priority after Multiplex Cinemas departure left the borough devoid of places to catch the latest blockbusters.

“After the previous movie theatre operator at Concourse Plaza vacated last year, we worked tirelessly to ensure the Bronx community had access to a quality theatre, an essential community amenity,” said Randall Briskin, Vice President of Retail Leasing at the Feil Organization in a statement. “We are confident that Regal will provide the Bronx with the exceptional cinema experience its residents deserve.”

The new operator is one of the largest movie theater brands in the U.S., with over 400 locations across 41 states. The cinema giant upgraded the 10-screen theater to include better technology, like new laser projection, higher quality surround sound systems and fully reclining seats to modernize the Bronx’s movie experience.

But for a time, it appeared like the experience of going to the movies would be out of reach in the Bronx. For decades, commercial cinemas shuttered one after the other, until the only remaining movie theater was the AMC Bay Plaza Theater 13 in the Baychester/Co-Op City.

The nationwide dwindling ticket sales, unsustainable competition from streaming services and devastating COVID lockdowns proved too much for Bronx movie theaters. The growing commercial film desert in the Bronx forced many on the west or south side of the borough to schlep into Harlem to catch a flick.

But soon, the movies will be closer to home for much of the borough. Regal Cinema will celebrate joining the neighborhood, just blocks from Yankee Stadium, with charity events on Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20. Bronxites can enjoy a movie, popcorn and soft drink for just $3 each, with all proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations.

Official grand opening weekend kicks off on Friday, March 21, featuring Disney’s live action remake of its animated classic, “Snow White” and the New York City mobster tale of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, “The Alto Nights” starring Robert Di Nero.