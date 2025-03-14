Op-ed: NYC firefighters are in critical need of support for available mental health counseling

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

We have seen the recent devastation of deadly fires across our city and nation.

A recent fire in the Bronx ravaged the homes for more than 250 families just as wildfires in Los Angeles killed more than two dozen people, destroyed thousands of homes and uprooted thousands of families. Both happened around the two-year anniversary of another tragedy, the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx, that killed 17 residents.

These events bring a tsunami of emotions for our firefighters as they reflect upon and recall the sights of devastation. When a fire burns, our firefighters come calling, putting their lives on the line to save our neighbors. But sometimes it is their own lives that may later need saving from… wounds not visible to the naked eye.

The Sept. 11 attacks dramatically displayed the need for counseling and mental health support for New York City firefighters. The city buried 343 firefighters who gave their lives that day, and the more than 350 firefighters (and counting) who have subsequently died from 9/11-related illnesses over the last 24 years.

In our roles as Bronx Borough President and Executive Director of Friends of Firefighters, an organization that provides counseling to New York’s Bravest, we have witnessed firsthand the growing calls for help from both active and retired members of the service, as well as from their families. Over the years, we have been on the frontlines of countless devastating fires.

But we have also seen a positive shift in firefighter culture. What was once considered taboo—seeking help—has now become more accepted and normalized. This transformation is a remarkable change from 15-25 years ago, when asking for help could have resulted in negative consequences.

But that normalization comes with a stark reality: the number of firefighters seeking mental health support is outpacing available services. The number of counseling sessions conducted by Friends of Firefighters increased more than 300% between 2018 and 2023. Last year, nearly 4,500 counseling sessions were conducted, on par with 2023’s record year. We hear repeatedly from our firefighters that counseling saved their lives, including one retired firefighter who recently shared that counseling ‘provides a source of support and comfort whenever we need it’ and that they ‘wouldn’t know where they’d be today without it.’

But as the mental health walls continue to come down, there is now a waitlist of more than 60 firefighters waiting for counseling services — and a waitlist in this realm is dangerous. When firefighters (or any individuals for that matter) need help, they need it now, especially since firefighters are more likely to die from suicide versus in the line of duty.

According to a recent report by the U.S. Fire Administration, firefighters develop PTSD at a similar level to service members returning from combat. In fact, the suicide rate among firefighters is about 40% higher than the general population. The number of firefighter suicides is estimated to be at least 100 per year.

The FDNY’s Counseling Services Unit, which has a staff of professionals dedicated to providing mental health evaluations, direct treatment and referrals for all employees, refer some firefighters to trusted organizations like Friends of Firefighters because of overwhelming demand for support services. Firefighters and other rescue personnel develop PTSD at a similar rate to military service members returning from combat, according to an August 2016 study from the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology. The report reveals that approximately 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for PTSD at some point during their career, more than three times the rate of the general population. The correlation is clear.

So, what can we do?

The City Council made a significant impact last fiscal year by providing record discretionary funding, which has been crucial in reducing the waitlist for services. Now, we are asking them to increase that funding again in the upcoming fiscal year (FY 26) to better support our firefighters and emergency personnel.

Additionally, with half of New York State’s population living in the downstate region—Long Island, Westchester and New York City — the State must double down on efforts to support the mental health of NYC firefighters. Some of these firefighters were deployed out west to assist their colleagues in Los Angeles. We’ve seen the mental health initiatives Governor Hochul proposed as part of her budget, and those efforts should be expanded to provide more mental health resources specifically for our NYC firefighters.

Lastly, we are calling on our colleagues in Congress to support these critical efforts as well. We’ve seen similar action with the James Zadroga Act and recent efforts to close the $3 billion funding gap in the 9/11 WTC Health Program. As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11—a tragedy that led to the creation of groups like Friends of Firefighters—this milestone is likely to trigger emotional challenges for New York’s Bravest. In addition to closing the funding gap, we must ensure that our firefighters on the front lines have the mental health resources they need.

When the tones go off at the firehouse, firefighters drop everything to respond to the emergency. They run into danger at significant risk to extinguish the flames and save lives. Sometimes, it is their own flames that need extinguishing. Together, we can help these heroes by responding to their needs. It is our responsibility to keep our first responders safe, as they do for us.

Vanessa L. Gibson is Bronx Borough President. Nancy Carbone is Executive Director of Friends of Firefighters.