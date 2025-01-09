Bronx honors 17 killed in Twin Parks apartment fire on third anniversary

District Attorney Darcel Clark (far left) and Borough President Vanessa Gibson (left) joined others on the third anniversary of the Twin Parks apartment fire that killed 17 people on Jan. 9, 2022.

District Attorney Darcel Clark (far left) and Borough President Vanessa Gibson (left) joined others on the third anniversary of the Twin Parks apartment fire that killed 17 people on Jan. 9, 2022.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted a remembrance ceremony at borough hall on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the Twin Parks apartment fire, which claimed the lives of 17 residents. Gibson, along with other elected officials and victims’ family members, laid a wreath adorned with blue, red, and green flowers to honor the victims, most of whom were of Gambian heritage.

Participants at the ceremony reflected on the tragic Jan. 9, 2022, fire at 333 East 181st St. in Fordham Heights, the city’s deadliest since 1990. The blaze, caused by an overworked space heater, spread quickly due to malfunctioning self-closing doors in the 19-story building, turning it into a massive chimney. According to reports, most victims succumbed to smoke inhalation rather than the flames.

“Three years ago, our lives forever changed in the borough of the Bronx,” said Gibson, who had taken office less than a week before the fire. “Three years later, we will never forget.”

Even the day’s bitterly cold weather seemed to be in remembrance of the fire, which also occurred on a clear, freezing day, said District Attorney Darcel Clark. Three years ago, she was with Gibson when they both received the call about the five-alarm blaze. Being onsite to care for victims and survivors was an unforgettable experience, Clark said. “That is my family. That is your family.”

Eight children were among the 17 victims, most of whom were of Gambian heritage. At the memorial, Gibson read the names of all who died, which included three members of Hadji Dukure’s family.

In a brief speech, Dukure said the support of elected officials was one of few blessings to come from the Twin Parks tragedy. “These leaders are true leaders,” he said, moving Clark to tears with his words. “When these [TV] cameras are not there, they’re there with us.”

Gibson highlighted that one positive outcome of the tragedy was the strengthened relationships among community members, first responders, city emergency management, and elected officials. She emphasized that these connections are vital for honoring the memory of Twin Parks and working to prevent future tragedies.

She also stressed the importance of not only remembering the victims but acknowledging the hundreds of survivors who continue to live with the trauma of that day. Gibson noted the widespread fear that extended far beyond the Bronx, serving as a stark reminder that a disaster like Twin Parks could happen anywhere.

As dozens of lawsuits against the Twin Parks ownership group continue to make their way through the courts, safety legislation aimed at preventing and investigating residential fires has moved relatively quickly.

In December 2022, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres introduced a bipartisan bill that was signed into law, granting the U.S. Fire Administrator the authority to conduct on-site investigations of major fires and issue detailed reports on their findings. Prior to President Biden signing the bill, only local fire authorities had this power.

At the local level, the City Council passed a package of bills in May 2022 to impose stricter penalties for faulty self-closing doors; ensure that only safe space heaters are sold in New York; increase the frequency of building inspections; and bolster FDNY outreach and education efforts.

In addition to the Borough Hall memorial, a Muslim vigil will be held tonight at Masjid-Ar-Rahman at 2252 Webster Avenue.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes