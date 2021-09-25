Get a behind the scenes look at the Bronx Zoo’s animals and work in new season of ‘The Zoo’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Bronx Zoo is returning to Animal Planet once again to tell the tales of the remarkable animals living there in the new season of “The Zoo.”

In the show’s fifth season, viewers can see the hard work and heartwarming moments that take place in the day-to-day life at the Bronx Zoo and at its sister parks across New York City, as well as the zoo’s groundbreaking work in animal care and welfare, conservation, and education.

“The dedication of our essential zoo and aquarium staff has never been more apparent than in Season 5,” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo Director. “They continued to provide expert care to the animals each day throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and never lost sight of our conservation mission. Staff in all of our WCS parks and those in zoos and aquariums around the world who braved the unknowns of the virus to ensure the daily needs of the animals were met are true heroes.”

The premiere kicks off with a variety of new animals making new homes at the Bronx Zoo, including a herd of Bactrian deer fawns coming from Ohio, a young red kangaroo named Troody, and a keel-billed toucan rescued from the dark world of animal trafficking. The gorillas at the zoo begin to experiment in a new type of fashion-forward enrichment while a trio of lynx kittens at the Queens Zoo take their first steps into the public eye. Viewers will also get an update on Nadia, the Malayan tiger who was the first animal in the US to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Throughout the season, viewers will be able to see several of the Bronx Zoo’s (and the rest of the WCS parks) adventures with animals. The Bronx Zoo staff has plans to introduce a pair of endangered Coquerel’s sifakas in the hopes that they will mate, while Sydney, a rescued harbor seal pup, finds a new home at the New York Aquarium. Viewers can also watch as a pair of rehabilitated ospreys become ambassadors for their species and see how the zoo’s veterinary staff builds a one-of-a-kind orthopedic shoe to help a tiny oscillated turkey chick walk.

“The Zoo” kicks off with a special two-hour premiere on Saturday, Oct.9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet, with new episodes airing every following Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out a sneak peek of the new season below: