Fordham Flea marks the largest flea market in Bronx history

The new weekly event series is bringing amazing flavors to the community. From the hottest merchandise to the most incredible crafted items, Fordham Flea, the largest flea/bazaar in uptown, the Bronx and Westchester County, is giving a ton of vendors the opportunity to showcase their products. There will be 450 arts and crafts, merchandize, gifts and knick-knacks vendors applied to partake in the new weekly event series. Fordham Flea occurs every Sunday until November from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fordham Plaza.

The creators of the most successful market in uptown and the Bronx, Bronx Night Market and Uptown Night Market are thrilled with the community response. Some of the vendors that will featured are For The Culture, Siembra Studio, Love Joy Scents, Gleam and Glim, Original Gloss Experts, Moderndropshop, Dulcie Essie, Comejen Prints, Creations by asianikole, Knotjusthair2020, Islandlovecakes, Essence trinity, Maa.adventures, Pink Rosebush, Enlightenment jewel, Dulcie Essie, Lateenatees, Belgique Boutique, Stay Hungry Cloth, Harlem Hoopz Mz.bling Studio Bling, Oh. Sweet.Mason, Aflare Home, Curvy Body Snatcher and so much more.

This amazing selection of vendors will be accompanied by a curated selection of Bronx Night Market’s favorite food vendors.

“We wanted to translate the success and popularity of the Bronx Night Market and support the merch and the arts & crafts community just like we did with the food & beverage vendors.” Said Marco Shalma, the owner and founder of Masc Hospitality Group, behind the Bronx Night Market. “Especially with a 400-percent increase in the applications for this post-pandemic year. We are, more than ever, focused on small- and micro-businesses, especially women-owned.”

Fordham Flea is a continuation to support the community, and mostly to support small- and micro-businesses. As always, MASC Hospitality Group’s mission is to foster local and predominantly minority-, immigrant-, female- and LGBTQIA-owned entrepreneurship.