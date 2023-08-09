Bronx Times’ food, arts & culture writer ET Rodriguez to appear on NPR’s ‘All of It’ Wednesday

There were several Hollywood faces and VIPs at the “Bronx Tale” cigar launch. Including Martin Kove, popularly known from his role in the movie “The Karate Kid” and Sofia Milos, actress in Palminteri’s TV series, “Gravesend.”

Want the inside scoop on the best food, arts & culture the Bronx has to offer? Then listen in to the Bronx Times’ own ET Rodriguez, who will be appearing on National Public Radio (NPR) this Wednesday at noon.

Rodriguez, a driver of the recent expansion of the Times’ arts & culture coverage, will be showcasing her work and highlighting the borough’s often-overlooked cultural scene as a guest of NPR’s “All of It” radio show.

The program, which airs on NPR’s New York affiliate WNYC, will continue its multi-layered series on summertime in New York City with Wednesday’s focus on the Bronx. “Summer in the City: Bronx edition,” will delve into the the food, arts & culture scene in there.

Journalist Allison Stewart, who gained notoriety in the ’90s as a poetical correspondent for MTV, hosts the midday show — which fashions itself as a live daily conversation about culture in and around New York City.

A Bronx native, Rodriguez spent 11 years in the hospitality industry cultivating her passion for food and culture before deciding to pursue a career in journalism in 2021.

Rodriguez joined the Bronx Times in May 2022 with a focus on spotlighting some of the best scenes that the borough has to offer — capturing a variety of editorial content unique to the newspaper and establishing herself as the only designated food, arts & culture writer in the Bronx.

Since her arrival on the scene, some of her works include the launch of Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale” cigar; the opening of a Bronx Museum of the Arts exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop; the drying up of the movie theater scene in the borough; the newly minted Riverdale Restaurant Week and a profile of the venerable food frenzy that is known as the Bronx Night Market.

“ET Rodriguez has made a name for herself not only in the Bronx but throughout New York City with the type of writing style that has sparked the interest and curiosity of readers,” said Bronx Times Editor-in-Chief Christian Falcone. “She has been the perfect complement to the successful build out of our editorial brand on a much wider scale.”

Rodriguez, who lives in Washington Heights, received her master’s in journalism with a focus in arts & culture from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

