Police & Fire

FDNY takes on two-alarm blaze at vacant West Farms commercial building

By Lloyd Mitchell
Comments
Posted on
Multiple Tower Ladders knocked down the main body of fire at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.
Multiple Tower Ladders knocked down the main body of fire at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters in the West Farms section of the Bronx battled a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning.

Fire Department personnel arrived at 1717 West Farms Rd. shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15. Fire personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor and through the roof of a two-story vacant commercial building.

Units quickly deployed multiple hose lines to be put into operation by the orders of the 18th Battalion. A little while later, FDNY personnel consisting of 24 units and over a hundred firefighters were ordered out of the building and into a defensive operation, raising the alert to a second-alarm fire.

Firefighers arrived to smoke and flames showing from the second floor of a two story commercial bullding at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.
Firefighers arrived to smoke and flames showing from the second floor of a two story commercial bullding at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A hundred firefighters battled a two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road in the Bronx on Thursday, October 15.
A hundred firefighters battled a two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road in the Bronx on Thursday, October 15.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
FDNY Fire Marshals will investigate the cause and origin of the two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road.
FDNY Fire Marshals will investigate the cause and origin of the two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I smelled smoke and saw a glow coming from the roof and window,” said Patrick Sullivan, a witness to the fire.

Members used four tower ladders to knock down the main body of fire. The fire was placed under control at 2:55 a.m., leaving smoke-stained brick covered in dark ash.

Searches throughout the building were negative. The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

Firefighers arrived to smoke and flames showing from the second floor of a two story commercial bullding at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.
Firefighers arrived to smoke and flames showing from the second floor of a two story commercial bullding at 1717 West Farms Road on Thursday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
FDNY Fire Marshals will investigate the cause and origin of the two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road.
FDNY Fire Marshals will investigate the cause and origin of the two alarm fire at 1717 West Farms Road.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Engine Company 46 supplied a tower ladder
Engine Company 46 supplied a tower ladderPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Conversations

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Schneps Media does not endorse the views shared by readers in our comment sections.

More in Police & Fire

More from Around NYC