FDNY takes on two-alarm blaze at vacant West Farms commercial building

Firefighters in the West Farms section of the Bronx battled a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning.

Fire Department personnel arrived at 1717 West Farms Rd. shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15. Fire personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor and through the roof of a two-story vacant commercial building.

Units quickly deployed multiple hose lines to be put into operation by the orders of the 18th Battalion. A little while later, FDNY personnel consisting of 24 units and over a hundred firefighters were ordered out of the building and into a defensive operation, raising the alert to a second-alarm fire.

“I smelled smoke and saw a glow coming from the roof and window,” said Patrick Sullivan, a witness to the fire.

Members used four tower ladders to knock down the main body of fire. The fire was placed under control at 2:55 a.m., leaving smoke-stained brick covered in dark ash.

Searches throughout the building were negative. The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.