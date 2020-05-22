Police & Fire

Fatal shooting of Davidson Avenue man now deemed a homicide: NYPD

Photo courtesy of Todd Maisel

Police have now ruled the deadly shooting of a west Bronx man from last month as a homicide in the 48th Precinct.

A 28-year-old man, Miguel Cabrera of Davidson Avenue was sitting in the driver’s side seat of a car in front of 808 East 175th Street when he was shot in the neck at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, the NYPD reported.

Cabrera was then rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound almost a month later on Thursday, May 14.

Upon an investigation, police arrested 25-year-old Humberto Rodriguez of Decatur Avenue, 29-year-old male, Andres Bello of East 175 Street, and 33-year-old male Victor Rodriguez of Nepperhan Street in Yonkers, Westchester at about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.

Police are not clear on a motive of the killing at this time.

