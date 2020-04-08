By Emily Davenport

Three people were arrested in the Bronx on Tuesday after a man was caught on tape punching a cop during an arrest.

Police say that at 4:50 p.m. on April 7, officers from the 52nd Precinct attempted to arrest 27-year-old Yoemdy Castro, who was wanted for robbery, at the northwest corner of Davidson Avenue and West 183rd Street. As the arrest was in effect, 31-year-old Nelson Jimenez approached the officers, who gave Jimenez lawful orders to get back and disperse.

Jimenez allegedly disregarded the officers and he proceeded to approach the officer from behind and punched him in the face. Jimenez then fled the scene on foot and was ultimately apprehended at a nearby convenience store.

As he was being apprehended, Jimenez allegedly kicked the same officer in the groin and thigh area, causing substantial pain, and resisted arrest while being handcuffed by flailing his arms.

The officer suffered pain and swelling from the punch as well as additional pain from the kick. He refused medical attention at the scene. Jimenez was charged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment, and obstructing government administration.

This video from the 52 Precinct shows a man interfering in an arrest by punching a cop. The NYPD has kept NYers safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with historic amounts of cops going sick. We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect. He ran, we caught him, & charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/hcwC6w28Ov — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 8, 2020

Castro, the original suspect, was also arrested and charged with resisting arrest, bail jumping, unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also taken in on charges of robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and menacing.

Another woman, 25-year-old Brandee Isom, was told by police to give space to the ongoing investigation of Castro. Isom allegedly ignored these orders and punched the officer who was trying to apprehend Castro in the face. She was then arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing governmental administration.

This story first appeared on amNY.com