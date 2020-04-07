40th Precinct

A 59-year-old female victim entered the Pioneer Super Market located at 403 E. 138th Street Thursday, March 19 at 6:40 p.m, when an unknown individual reached inside her coat pocket and removed her Galaxy #7 cellphone and $140 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The male individual is described as 5’9”, 150 pounds with a dark complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a grey shirt, a grey knit cap, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

Police are searching for eight suspects who are wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 40 Precinct.

The group of eight approached an 18-year-old male victim at East 149 Street and 3rd Avenue at approximately 03:50 a.m. on February 29, 2020.

He had just exited the subway station after being approached by a group of 8 males who punched him in the face and removed his Apple ear pods.

The individuals are described as male between 16-22 years of age.

41st Precinct

Two males assaulted a 28-year-old male employee inside of a BP Gas Station, located at 1360 Bruckner Boulevard, and took an undetermined amount of lottery tickets and over $1,300 from the cash register on Wednesday, March 25 at 1:25 a.m.

The individuals fled the scene on foot southbound on Bruckner Boulevard.

Both males are between 18-25 years old and the first individual was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, an orange vest, blue jeans and black sneakers, while the second individual was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

42nd Precinct

A 69-year-old male delivery person was returning to the Associated Supermarket on Louis Nine Boulevard and Jennings Street, where he was confronted by an unidentified male customer who was irate on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

The customer proceeded to engage the delivery man, at which time he punched him in the face, knocking the delivery man to the ground.

The man hit his head and subsequently fell unconscious.

The 67-year-old owner of the market attempted to intervene and was punched in the face numerous times before the suspect fled westbound on Jennings Street.

The 69-year-old male was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition. The owner of the market went to a hospital by private means where he was treated for bruising and lacerations to the face.

A 24-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified male in front of the Butler Houses, 1428 Webster Avenue on Tuesday, March 3 at 12:45 a.m.

The male proceeded to engage the victim, as which time he punched him in the face and subsequently stabbed him with an unknown cutting instrument two times in the back and once in the left arm.

The male suspect then fled into 1428 Webster Avenue.

The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

43rd Precinct

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year old Elder Avenue resident Jahnesiah St. Bernard, who was last seen at her residence on Thursday, March 26 at 11 p.m.

She is described as a black female, 5’4” and 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, dark grey sweatpants and blue sneakers.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old John Martinez, who was last seen at his residence of 1960 East Tremont Avenue on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. .

He is described as being 5’9” and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

A 53-year-old male MTA employee was inside a booth at the Morris Avenue/Soundview Avenue subway station when an unidentified male, wearing a fluorescent vest and impersonating an MTA cleaner, requested entry informing the employee that he was there to drop off supplies Monday, March 23 at 11:20 p.m.

The employee opened the door after the male showed a form of identification, at which time he produced a kitchen knife, removed money from the cash box and fled out to the street with approximately $78.

The MTA employee was not injured as a result of this incident.

A 54-year-old male victim was standing on the corner of Morrison Avenue and Westchester Avenue using his cell phone when an unidentified male snatched it and fled on Sunday, March 22 at 6:50 p.m..

The male suspect ran westbound on Westchester Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female inside of 2160 Seward Avenue within the Castle Hill Houses on Sunday, March 8 at 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 61-year-old female with severe head trauma lying on the living room floor.

EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene. She was later identified as Seward Avenue resident Angelica Jimenez.

An individual gained entry to GR Auto Sales, located at 1480 Bruckner Boulevard, by forcing open the gate door on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

The individual then entered the business office through a hole in the wall that he forced open. Once inside the office, the individual removed an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The male suspect was wearing a mask over his face, a hooded sweater, jeans and sneakers at the time of the incident.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near the mezzanine area of a southbound 6 train station on Saturday, March 7 at 4:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed two males with stab wounds to the torso, at the bottom of the stairs leading to the mezzanine area.

EMS responded to the location and transported one of the males to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The second male was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The deceased individual was later identified as 25-year-old Brooklyn resident Rudolph Dunning. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, 42-year-old Ramziddin Trowell was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident.

Police continue asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old girl Cyrie Scott who lives at 1715 Bruckner Boulevard.

44th Precinct

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old Kirk Fisher, who was last seen inside of his residence on Gerard Avenue on Thursday, March 19 at 3:20 p.m.

He is described as being approximately 5’5” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

An unidentified individual removed a box containing assorted cell phone chargers valued at approximately $200 from an unattended delivery truck that was parked in front of 100 E. 170th Street on Wednesday, March 11 at 1:14 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot to parts unknown following the incident.

He is described as being between 35 to 45 years old with a medium build and was last seen wearing a green shirt, a dark-colored jacket and light-colored pants.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing male who resides within the confines of the 44 Precinct.

It was reported to the police that 38-year-old man Hassan Seaborn was last seen Saturday, March 21, 2020 at approximately 1000 hours, at his residence of 1185 Anderson Avenue.

He is described as being approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a female wanted for questioning in connection to a hate crime assault.

The unidentified female was in the company of three other women when they approached a 51-year-old female victim while on board an MTA Bx13 bus in the vicinity of Ogden Avenue and West 166th Street at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

The females attacked the victim, made anti-Asian statements and struck the victim in her head with an umbrella before fleeing the bus.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she received stitches for a laceration to her head.

Three 15-year-old females, who were apprehended near the scene a short time after the incident, were arrested and charged with hate crime assaults, menacing and harassment.

The unidentified female struck the victim with the umbrella.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing female in the attached photo who resides within the confines of the 44th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported that 13-year-old Samila Gonzalez of 1057 Anderson Avenue was last seen Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1700 hours leaving her residence.

She is described as female Hispanic, 5’7″, 120lbs, medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes with black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants and black Puma sneakers.

45th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of a male with a knife at the corner of Zerega Avenue and Westchester Avenue at 3:59 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Upon arrival, uniformed officers from the 45 Precinct encountered 55-year-old Ricardo Cardona of 1418 Zerega Avenue possessing a knife and what appeared to be a firearm, later identified as a bb gun.

The officers gave the suspect multiple verbal demands to drop the weapons, at which time the male continued to approach and menace the officers, according to police.

Two officers shot at the man, striking him in the torso.

EMS responded to the location and transported the male suspect to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

EMS also transported the two officers to Westchester Square Hospital for treatment and observation, both in stable condition, where they were treated and released.

Cardona was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing a police officer.

47th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of a male assaulted inside 801 Chestnut Avenue at 7:36 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Upon arrival, police discovered 23-year-old male Lloyd Hill unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to the torso in his home.

EMS responded and transported the him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

48th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 1998 Clinton Avenue on at about 10:07 a.m. Monday April 6.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 22-year-old male Javon Sealy inside of the location believed to be his home.

EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Police later deemed the incident as a homicide as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in regard to any of the above incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.