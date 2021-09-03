El Gran Combo comes to Orchard Beach for summer concert series finale

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., will host the Bronx Summer Concert Series grand finale at Orchard Beach. Throughout the summer, as part of the series, Diaz Jr., has hosted concerts different Sundays, from July through August, featuring a wide variety of artists.

This coming Sunday, Diaz Jr., will bid farewell to summer and hold his final concert, with a spectacular grand finale event featuring the iconic Puerto Rican band El Gran Combo. Other performers include merengue band Oro Sólido, freestyle artist Judy Torres, salsa band Johnnie Rodriguez & the Dream Team, top 40’s performers Every Thing Covered Band, NYPD musicians La Jara Band and more.

The event is free and open to everyone, but we strongly encourage the public to register here.

The concert series finale is made possible by SOMOS Community Care, Humana and Montefiore Health System, with additional support from Empire City Casino, Ponce Bank, BronxCare Health System, Waste Management, The Bronx Terminal Market, Silvercup Studios, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, The New York City Parks Department, The Bronx Tourism Council, The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, and The Office of The Bronx Borough President.