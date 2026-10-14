East Tremont’s first 5K supports Bronx residents living with ALS and MS

Despite rainy conditions, runners and walkers came out to Throggs Neck on Sunday, Oct. 11, for the first ever East Tremont 5K, raising approximately $8,000 to support those affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

The inaugural race was organized by John Ievoli, Vylinda Adorno Marrero and Ashleyann Capozzoli, who brought together local residents, businesses and community organizations in support of individuals and families affected by the two neurological diseases.

“We run for those who can’t,” Adorno Marrero said, adding that the message behind the event and recognizing those whose illnesses have made activities such as running and walking increasingly difficult.

For both Ievoli and Adorno Marrero, the cause is personal. Ievoli’s aunt, Camille Brancaccio, is living with MS, while Adorno Marrero is a family friend of Ricky Pizarro, CEO of Parkchester Preservation Management, who is living with ALS. Adorno Marrero recalled how warmly she was treated by the Pizarro family during her time there.

Pizarro, who was diagnosed with ALS in April 2024, has long been involved in the Parkchester community. His experience, along with Brancaccio’s connection to the organizers, helped bring attention to the challenges faced by those living with these diseases.

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological condition that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement. MS is a disease of the central nervous system that can cause fatigue, weakness, difficulty walking and other symptoms.

Both conditions can significantly affect a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities, making the message behind the race particularly meaningful for the families and individuals it was intended to support.

Despite the wet weather, participants took to the streets to complete the 3.1 mile course from Paddys on the Bay to Mamajuana Cafe, with runners and walkers of different ages and experience levels participating.

Among the participants was Throggs Neck resident Tyler Marte, who finished in second place, while his friend Jordan McKay placed fourth. The two ran alongside their friend Mario Castillo.

“The rain wasn’t going to stop me from running the 5K. It felt good to be out there with my brothers,” Marte said.

Organizers reported raising approximately $8,000 through the inaugural event, which received support from numerous local businesses, organizations and community partners.

Crosstown Diner helped fuel participants before the race by sponsoring breakfast, providing runners and walkers with a meal before heading out onto the course.

Additional sponsors and supporters included Fitt for Life, Ghost, GSS, Krush, the NYPD 45th Precinct, Parkchester Police Department, Mamajuana, HK, Creative Minds, Throggs Neck Barbershop, Rough Play, Eddie Castillo of Addicted to Ink Tattoo Shop and DJ Primovelli.

The event welcomed everyone from experienced runners to residents who simply wanted to walk the course and contribute to the cause.

With approximately $8,000 raised during its first year, the East Tremont 5K provided an opportunity for residents to support those living with ALS and MS while bringing the Throggs Neck community together despite the unfavorable weather.