Duo wanted for 149 Street, Southern Boulevard subway station robberies

One of the suspects who is accused of robbing people inside the 149 Street and Southern Boulevard “6” train subway mezzanine.
Photos courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two men responsible for multiple armed robberies inside the 149 Street and Southern Boulevard “6” train subway mezzanine.

The crooks struck three times in November.

On Nov. 7, a 24-year-old man was exiting a northbound “6” train when two men came out of nowhere and put him in a headlock, punched him multiple times and stole his cellphone, headphones and $140.

Four days later, they stole $25 from a 52-year-old man at knifepoint, and on Nov. 13, stole $700 from a 35-year-old man at knifepoint.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

