Man assaulted and robbed in the South Bronx

NYPD said this suspect struck a man in the head and stole his wallet and identification.
Courtesy NYPD

According to the NYPD, on July 18, at 2:43 p.m., a man struck a 60-year-old man in the back of the head with an unknown object, stole his wallet and fled on foot in front of 580 E. 138 St. The wallet had his ID and $200.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

