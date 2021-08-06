Man assaulted and robbed in the South Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

According to the NYPD, on July 18, at 2:43 p.m., a man struck a 60-year-old man in the back of the head with an unknown object, stole his wallet and fled on foot in front of 580 E. 138 St. The wallet had his ID and $200.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

