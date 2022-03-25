Dinos Descend on NYC – Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari opens April 11

Some of the largest animals that ever roamed the Earth will be making a comeback this summer at the Bronx Zoo. Dinosaur Safari is returning with more dinosaurs than ever before in a new experience that will immerse visitors in a recreation of a world that disappeared millions of years ago.

This is the first time the Bronx Zoo has featured its popular Dinosaur Safari since 2019 and it is back with exciting changes for 2022. For the first time, the immersive experience will be a 1/4-mile walkthrough exhibit covering more than 2 acres of forest. It will feature 52 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and petrosaurs that move and roar in an accurate depiction of what life looked like in pre-historic times.

Dinosaur Safari adventurers will be awed by the new 110-foot Argentinosaurus – one of the largest animals ever to walk the face of the Earth. Storied favorites like the 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a favorite species in popular culture that was the apex predator in its time; the lesser-known Omeisaurus, a herbivore that spans more than 60 feet head to tail and towers over the safari trail; and the new Quetzalcoatlus, the largest known pterosaur ever to live. All will highlight the diversity of life that existed 100 million years ago.

“Dinosaur species evolved and adapted physically and behaviorally to their environments in much the same way as species we see today.” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo director. “Guests visiting the Bronx Zoo today are encouraged to compare dinosaur adaptations to some of their modern day descendants – like birds. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the zoo’s iconic World of Birds building in 2022 and take the opportunity to see how a wide variety of avian species from around the world have evolved to survive and thrive in different habitats.”

Dinosaur Safari is presented by Bank of America.

“Bank of America’s sponsorship of the Bronx Zoo’s Dinosaur Safari reflects our commitment to supporting cultural programs that enrich our communities,” said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. “We applaud the Bronx Zoo’s innovative efforts to keep us connected to the natural world – especially these prehistoric marvels – while continuing their work to protect the environment, a cause close to our hearts.”

This limited engagement will open to the public on Monday, April 11 and will operate for the 2022 season only. Members’ preview dates will be on April 8-10. Access to Dinosaur Safari is free for Zoos PLUS; Land & Sea; and Conservation-level members. For tickets, more information about Dinosaur Safari at the Bronx Zoo, and a full list of daily activities, visit www.BronxZoo.com.

The dinosaurs featured in the Bronx Zoo’s Dinosaur Safari were created by Dino Don, Inc – an international leader in the design and construction of animatronic robotic dinosaurs.