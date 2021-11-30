Police & Fire

Daytime shooter hits man multiple times on Holland Avenue

A man was shot in the abdomen and leg earlier this month in the Bronx.
It wasn’t even lunchtime when one man decided to spray bullets on a Bronx street in broad daylight earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred on Nov. 10 at 10:58 a.m., when an unknown individual fired a gun multiple times at a 36-year-old man in front of 3550 Holland Ave. The victim was struck in the abdomen and leg and was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. Property damage was reported to unattended parked vehicles where the incident occurred.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing a black/blue knit hat, blue long sleeve shirt, black vest, blue colored pants, dark colored shoes and a light colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

