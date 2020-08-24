NYC SHOOTINGS: Six more shot overnight, 37 hit by bullets during weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

One person was killed and five others were wounded Sunday night and Monday morning during shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, capping off another violent weekend that saw seven slain and more than 30 wounded in citywide gun violence.

The overnight homicide happened in Brooklyn at about 10:38 p.m. on Sunday night, when a 34-year-old man was shot to death at the Howard Houses, in front of 280 Mother Gaston Blvd., in Brownsville.

The victim, who took a bullet to the chest, died at Brookdale Hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have yet to provide further information about the shooting, or a description of the suspect. The same location has seen three homicides in the past two months.

Here’s a rundown of the other shootings between Sunday and Monday:

Aug. 23, 11:45 p.m. – A 46-year-old man was shot in the ankle at the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Officers from the 70th Precinct say the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Aug. 24, 12:15 a.m. – A 48-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks in front of 5 East 93rd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Police from the 67th Precinct say the man was rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. He has been uncooperative, police say.

Aug. 24, 12:30 a.m. – Two men were shot in front of 660 Gates Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to police from the 81st Precinct. A 26-year-old man took a bullet to the left armpit and a 45-year-old was grazed in the right arm. The younger man was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, while the older man refused medical attention. No further information was available on this incident.

Aug. 24, 12:56 a.m. – A woman is being held in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old man in front of a hotel at West 25th Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan. Officers from the 13th Precinct say a woman shot the man in the left wrist and thigh. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Charges against the woman are pending the ongoing investigation, police said.

Identity of Coney Island victim in 4 people shot

Police also released the identity of a man shot to death with three other people in the Carey Gardens Houses in Coney Island Saturday night.

Kadeem Street, 27, was shot to death in front of his home at 2946 West 23rd St. in Coney Island Saturday night along with three others who remain hospitalized in serious condition.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and information on this case, the second homicide in that development in an eight-hour period and third shooting in three days.

Bronx shooting under investigation

The NYPD also released a security video of the suspect sought for the slaying of Priscilla Vasquez, 25 of East 153 Street in the Bronx, who was shot to death in front of her home while standing with a group of people Saturday morning.

The attached video was recovered during the investigation into this homicide in the 40th Precinct. The video captures the vehicle the suspect fled following the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored Chevy Traverse, with Pennsylvania plates, tag number unknown. The SUV struck an object while attempting to flee the scene which caused damage to the rear and right rear passenger sides of the vehicle.

The assailant is described as a male, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.