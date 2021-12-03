Police & Fire

Bronx man wanted for Barnes Avenue shooting of 2 people in July

The NYPD is looking for Marlon Edwards, who allegedly shot two people in July.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for Marlon Edwards, who allegedly shot two people this summer.

According to the police, on July 2, Edwards, of the Bronx, was strapped when he entered a 39-year-old woman’s apartment in the vicinity of East 224 Street and Barnes Avenue. Edwards, 46, immediately pulled out his gun and began spraying bullets.

The woman was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old man was hit in the shoulder.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Jacobi Hospitals in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

