Cops searching for three men who stole $13,000 from west Bronx home

Police are looking for three men that stole $13,000 from a west Bronx home while the owner was away earlier this month in the 46th Precinct.

The three men entered a 34-year-old man’s residence at E. 183rd Street and Walton Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, where they found a bag that contained the thousands of dollars, according to NYPD reports.

Upon returning home, the man had called the police when he had noticed the bag filled with money missing, cops said.

The NYPD released this footage of the suspects.

Police describe the three males being sought in connection to this incident are described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old.





Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.