Crook sought for stealing over $30K during burglaries in the Bronx and Queens: NYPD

By Emily Davenport

Cops are looking for a crook who is believed to behind a series of burglaries in the Bronx and Queens last month.

According to police, at 9:35 p.m. on March 21 an unknown man entered Don Coqui Restaurant, located at 28-18 31st Street in Astoria, by breaking in the front door. Once inside, the suspect took $8,055 dollars of liquor, portable radios, and cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again on March 27. At 1:43 a.m. that day, the suspect returned to Don Coqui Restaurant and tried to cut the chain on the front door with a power saw. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Finally, at 9:30 p.m. on March 30, the suspect broke into Alpha Recycling Company, located at 1641 East 233 Street in the Bronx, by breaking a ground floor window. Once inside, the suspect broke open a safe and took $30,000 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

On April 8, the NYPD released photos and surveillance video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this burglary pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on amNY.com