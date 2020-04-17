Police & Fire

Police investigating death of Mount Hope woman who was awaiting results of COVID-19 test

Posted on AvatarBy
Google

By Emily Davenport

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found in her Bronx home on Thursday evening.

Authorities say that at 7:50 p.m. on April 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman at a residence on Anthony Avenue near Mt. Hope Place. Upon their arrival officers found 57-year-old Lesa Whitlow unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS declared Whitlow dead at the scene.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Whitlow had been tested for COVID-19 a few days prior and was awaiting the results. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on amNY.com

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>