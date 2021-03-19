Cops searching for south Bronx thieves who attacked a man using a beer bottle

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for two men suspected of attacking a 45-year-old in the south Bronx at the end of February.

According to the NYPD, these two allegedly confronted and verbally disputed with a 45-year-old man opposite 252 Saint Ann’s Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

That argument turned physical when the duo reportedly struck the man’s head with a beer bottle just before proceeding to steal his Samsung cell phone.

Police released this footage of the duo, who fled on foot to parts unknown.

The first individual is described by police a dark-skinned male with medium build who last seen wearing a black hat, gray hoodie sweat suit, black jacket and brown boots.

The other is described by law enforcement as a dark-skinned male also with medium build who was last seen wearing a red hat, black shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a silver cross chain.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.