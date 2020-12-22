Man drives into stroller and 62-year-old woman, flees scene on Mace Ave.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video crashing his SUV into a 62-year-old woman and an infant in a stroller in the northeast Bronx.

The woman was crossing Mace Avenue at Eastchester Road when the man’s turning SUV entered the crosswalk and struck both the woman and stroller-bound infant at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

After knocking the victims to the ground, the man pulled over, exited his vehicle and approached the woman and child at the crosswalk, shortly after he went back to his car and fled the scene.

The infant and woman were rushed to Jacobi Hospital where they were fortunately reported to be in stable condition, the 62-year-old refused medical attention for a bruised leg and the toddler was treated for a head contusion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

