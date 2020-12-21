Bronx man booked for fatal stabbing of upstate woman in Eastchester motel

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The identity of upstate woman who was killed at the alleged hands of a north Bronx man in November has been released, police announced Monday morning.

The victim, 36-year-old woman Brizjel Kemp of West Henrietta was found dead in a north Bronx motel room allegedly by the hands of Williamsbridge man, 38-year-old Baron George.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the NYPD arrested George for the murder of Kemp on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Kemp’s body was found by police with stab wounds inside of a room at the Holiday Motel at 2291 New England Throughway in Eastchester, she was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

An eye witness spotted George fleeing the scene while running southbound on I-95 on foot, which led to his eventual arrest, according to the NYPD

He was brought up on murder, manslaughter, and criminal weapon charges.

The medical examiner is now deemed to be a homicide.