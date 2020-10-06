Police continue looking for August gunman who grazed man’s head in west Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police continue to search for a gunman who opened fire on a west Bronx street, grazing the head of a 27-year-old man back in August.

The shooting happened in front of 1158 Boynton Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 9 at about 5:07 a.m., the NYPD reported. Police also confirmed that the victim was brought to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

This footage was released of the suspected shooter.

