56-year-old man found fatally stabbed in Allerton apartment building

Police are investigating the grizzly circumstances behind a 56-year-old Bronx man’s fatal stabbing.

The victim, David Pabon of 660 Arnow Avenue was found with knife wounds in his chest inside of an Allerton residential building at 2802 Olinville Avenue at about 8:39 p.m. Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Pabon was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the killing as the NYPD investigation remains ongoing.

