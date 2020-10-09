NYC SHOOTINGS: Man shot while sitting in a car in the Bronx, person in Queens police-involved shooting identified

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

A 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in the Bronx early Friday morning, police said.

Police from the 43rd Precinct say the assailant approached the unwitting victim just before 6 a.m. at the corner of East 174th Street and Ward Avenue next to the Bronx River Houses in Soundview, the Bronx, and fired into the vehicle. The victim was struck in the arm and jaw, officials say.

He was rushed by EMS to Jacoby Medical Center where he was list in stable condition.

There was no description of the assailant and no motive for the shooting at this time, though police believe it might be yet another gang related attack.

Police also released the name of the man who was killed in yesterday afternoon’s shoot-out with Warrant Squad cops. The dead man was identified as Tyquan Dent, 24, who was apparently holed up in a house on 182nd Place. Dent was tracked down by Warrant Squad investigators for the Sept. 20 shooting of four people on Foch Blvd. Dent apparently posted on Instagram a picture of himself holding two guns, both of which were recovered at the scene where he unloaded four rounds at pursuing officers.

Dent led police on a chase through Springfield Gardens yesterday at 12:30 p.m. after cops saw him leave the house, apparently owned by a family member. He then crashed his car on 144th Avenue and refused to drop his weapons at 182nd Place where he began shooting at cops. He was killed when police returned fire.

Dent has numerous prior arrests and was out on parole for a gun arrest among other crimes.

Police make shooting arrest

Detectives from the 114th Precinct nabbed a 24-year-old man from New Jersey in connection with the September 8 shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Astoria Queens.

Police say Patshawn McMitchell, 24, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Dahmel Miller, 23, of Carlton Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in the hallway of 40-12 Vernon Blvd in the Queensbridge Houses. Police from the 114th Precinct found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks and was later pronounced dead at Cornell Hospital.

McMitchell was being charged with murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, menacing, acting in a manner injurious to a child, criminal contempt and harassment.