NYC SHOOTINGS: One man dead, six more wounded in gunfire in Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

One man is dead and six others are wounded in overnight gunfire in Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens in various circumstances, police officials said.

In the fatal shooting, police from the 73rd Precinct say four people were shot at 10:41 p.m. in what is being described as a make-shift out-door gambling hall in the rear of 181 Hegeman Avenue, a two-story storefront workshop, near Osborne Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Police found victims in various parts of the rear yard, spent shells scattered throughout the area.

Police found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest, a second 44-year-old shot in the arm, a third victim, 32, with a wound to the shoulder and a 31-year-old with a wound to the leg. The first two victims were rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two were reported in stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

It was unclear as to why the gunfire broke out, though investigators say the area is dominated by the Bloods gang and may have been a gang dispute.

In the Queens shooting, a male and female were both struck by bullets at 10:30 p.m. while standing at a vigil to another murder victim at 122nd Street and North Conduit in South Ozone Park. Police say a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old female were both struck in the elbows as they stood standing vigil to a murder victim.

Police from the 106th Precinct were seeking a dark sedan after the shooting and held several people in custody minutes after the shooting, but no arrests have been made thus far.

This is one of the numerous shootings at memorials that have occurred city-wide, including three such shootings in Brooklyn and two in the Bronx, resulting in at least one additional death. Investigators say the shootings at the memorials are usually linked to gang warfare.

In the Bronx, a 27-year-old man was shot at about midnight while sitting in his vehicle at 156th Street and Trinity Avenue in Melrose section of the Bronx. Police from the 40th Precinct say an unknown male Hispanic approached the victim and demanded his property. Instead, the victim resisted and was shot in the shoulder and neck.

Police found the victim bleeding inside his car and EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants. He was said to have fled into William McKinley Houses, a NYCHA development.

There were also reports of shots fired in every borough, with only spent shells found at several scenes. Police were checking area hospitals for anyone coming in with bullet wounds this morning. Yesterday, four people were shot in Brooklyn and Queens, all victims of gang violence.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.