Cops searching for man behind gas station robbery on Bruckner Blvd in HP

Police are searching for the robber who held up a gas station in the northern tip of Hunts Point last month.

According to the NYPD, the assailant stormed into the station at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 24 with a bag over his left hand and pointed it at the station worker as he demanded money.

The employee complied and surrendered $600 to the perp who then fled southbound on foot to Whittier Street towards Garrison Avenue.

Police released this footage of the suspect.

Police describe the man as having a light complexion, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, with medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, red sneakers, a black surgical mask and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.