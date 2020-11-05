Cops searching for attempted 4 train robber who left victim injured in Woodlawn

Police are searching for a perp who is responsible for injuring a 58-year-old man while trying to rob him at the Woodlawn train station last month.
It happened at about 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28 on a southbound 4 train, that’s when the man attempted to snatch the victim’s cell phone as the train doors opened, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
Unsuccessful in the robbery attempt, the man fled the train station on foot, leaving the victim in need of EMS attention.
That 58-year-old man was treated at Montefiore Hospital for bruising and pain, he is now reported to be in stable condition.
The sought individual pictured below is described by police as between 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.