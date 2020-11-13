Cops looking for man who punched, tried robbing worker at White Plains Road deli

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for an attempted robber who assaulted an 18-year-old deli worker on White Plains Road last month.

The NYPD recently reported that on Monday, Oct. 19 at around 5 a.m., the unidentified individual demanded money from an 18-year-old male employee who was working at the deli.

He then allegedly punched the employee in the shoulder before taking off in an unknown direction without actually stealing anything.

The employee on duty refused medical attention, police sources said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.