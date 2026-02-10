Conservative party’s Gonzalo Duran enters NY-15 race, vows to challenge socialism

Gonzalo Duran announced his bid for Congress in New York’s 15th congressional district under the Conservative Party, launching a campaign to “fight socialism.”

Duran, a military veteran and founder of Devil Dog USA, an organization that supports veterans transitioning back into civilian life, said his campaign will focus on restoring accountability, personal responsibility and economic opportunity in the Bronx.

“Across the Bronx, the consequences of failed policy are impossible to ignore,” Duran said in a statement.

Duran currently serves as vice chair of the Bronx Conservative Party and as a district leader for the 79th Assembly District. Over the past year, he has organized several anti-socialism rallies, and was vocal in his criticism of the opening of a migrant shelter in the South Bronx in 2025.

He was previously a member of the Democratic party before leaving in 2023. Duran said he recently considered returning to the party but ultimately chose to remain with the Conservative party, citing its consistent stance against socialism.

“Family values, community stability and quality of life, the unchecked expansion of socialism represents the greatest challenge facing the Bronx and our nation today.”

This is not Duran’s first run for public office. He ran for Congress in 2024, losing to incumbent Rep. Ritchie Torres. He has also sought office multiple times under the Conservative Party line, including campaigns for City Council, mayor and, most recently, public advocate — a run that also placed him on the Republican ticket.

Duran is entering a crowded and largely progressive race to challenge Torres, who has represented the district since 2021. Other candidates include attorney Dalourny Nemorin, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and Andre Easton, a public school teacher and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In his campaign messaging, Duran has emphasized economic insecurity and what he described as the erosion of the middle class.

“The middle class is being hollowed out. Too many people feel trapped, with little left to strive for,” Duran said.

“That is not progress,” he added. “I believe in restoring the power to choose one’s life and future back into the hands of the people.”

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!