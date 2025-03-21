Column: The BX Factor applications are now open

Tiffany Gomez, the winner of the BX Factor in 2024, receiving her grand prize of $10,000 to put toward her work at Gomez Design Studio.

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation debuted a pitch competition for innovative Bronx-based entrepreneurs in May 2024. It was a massive success, showing off the entrepreneurial spirit of the borough during Bronx Week, which is a time in which the many “bests” of the borough are highlighted.

The BXEDC is proud to announce that the pitch competition will be part of Bronx Week again, this time hosted in BronxNet Studios on Thursday, May 8.

Applications are open now through Friday, April 18, and Bronx-based entrepreneurs or owners of businesses with less than 100 employees are welcome to apply. The application entails outlining how the prize money would be used to grow the applicant’s business. Upon receiving the applications, a selection committee will narrow it down to five finalists, who will be invited to pitch their ideas in the competition.

The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, with additional monetary awards for the remaining finalists. Last year’s winner was Tiffany Gomez of Gomez Design Studio.

The BXEDC is looking forward to working with the Office of the Bronx Borough President and sponsor Santander Bank on this competition for the second year.

“The BX-Factor Challenge is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in the Bronx,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said. “This initiative not only provides critical funding to small businesses but also empowers local entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity and vision. I commend the Bronx Economic Development Corporation for continuing to champion our borough’s business community, and I look forward to seeing the incredible ideas that emerge from this year’s competition.”

“At Santander Bank, we know that small businesses have the potential to make a big impact. We’re proud to again serve as the presenting sponsor of the BX-Factor Challenge to provide driven entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow their business,” said Patrick Smith, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Santander Bank.

Interested in applying? Visit bxedc.org/bx-factor and fill out the application. Email info@bxedc.org with any questions. Follow the Bronx Economic Development Corporation @bx_edc for updates on the BX Factor, Bronx Week and more.