Column: Greater Morris Park to receive $20 million revitalization grant

New York is investing in the Bronx. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the New York Public Library at Morris Park to announce the Greater Morris Park area of the Bronx will receive a $20 million grant from the NY Forward and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative programs.

What defines the Greater Morris Park area? The general boundaries are Pelham Parkway to the north, Hutchinson River Parkway to the east, East Tremont Avenue and Westchester Avenue to the south and Bronx Park and White Plains Road to the west. It includes the neighborhoods of Morris Park, Van Nest, Westchester Square, Indian Village and Pelham Parkway. The Business Improvement Districts in the area are Morris Park, Westchester Square and White Plains Road.

It was incredibly competitive to get the grant, but the Greater Morris Park area has over 32 projects – including beautification projects, public park improvements and transit, traffic and pedestrian infrastructure projects – that could be identified during the application process. Basically, that means there is a lot to be done in this area, which has a high employment rate and sees a lot of foot traffic every day.

“This $20 million investment is a transformative moment for Greater Morris Park and the Bronx. It will fuel small businesses, improve infrastructure, and drive lasting economic growth,” BXEDC President Rob Walsh said. “BXEDC, alongside the Bronx Borough President’s Office, is committed to ensuring this funding creates real opportunities for businesses and residents alike. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and vision in empowering communities across New York City.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson accepted the check from Governor Hochul and vowed to continue working toward a better Bronx borough.

“We are excited to see this $20 million financial commitment and are grateful for our Bronx Economic Development Corporation team, led by our President Rob Walsh, our Bronx Tourism Council, and our Planning and Development team,” BP Gibson said. “We remain committed to advocating for funding that supports all our communities, ensuring the Bronx continues to strive and thrive in ’25 and beyond.”